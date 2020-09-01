Winslow Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,460,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 548,417 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Abbott Laboratories worth $224,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,426 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.55. 7,959,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,573. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,729. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

