Wireless Xcessories Group (OTCMKTS:WIRX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIRX)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Wireless Xcessories Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Wireless Xcessories Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIRX)

Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes accessories for cellular phones primarily in the United States. It offers batteries; and hands free devices, and car and travel chargers, as well as various carrying cases. The company sells its products to dealers and distributors through an in-house sales force, as well as through its Website, wirexgroup.com.

