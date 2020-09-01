WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 9,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 113,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 1,043.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 790,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,583,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 20.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

