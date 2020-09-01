WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 16,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 4,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 10.55% of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

