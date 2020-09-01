WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Shares Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.81 and last traded at $67.64. 17,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 31,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 66.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at $266,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at $691,000.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DNL)

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

