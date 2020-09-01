WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.47

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and traded as high as $43.18. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 6,100 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 108.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 34.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

