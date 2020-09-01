WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) Trading Down 0.4%

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.28 and last traded at $57.40. 8,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 20,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $116,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $139,000.

About WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM)

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

