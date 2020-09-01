WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.64 and last traded at $60.44. 67,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 148,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 49.1% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS)

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

