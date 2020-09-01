WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.98 and last traded at $77.44. 33,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 25,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DTN)

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

