WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.93 and last traded at $64.03. Approximately 27,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 66,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

