WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.56 and last traded at $100.56. Approximately 39,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 150,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 451,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 93,822 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

