WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Up 1.9%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96. 23,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 143,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.