Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $173.00 to $218.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Workday traded as high as $248.75 and last traded at $239.71, with a volume of 11258700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.88.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.90.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $944,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,617 shares of company stock worth $37,860,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after acquiring an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,603 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Workday by 19.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,497 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $378,091,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $320,599,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of -128.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

