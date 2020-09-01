Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $12,008.39 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $12,008.39 or 1.01026328 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $440.77 million and approximately $23.44 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001355 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000826 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00157821 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001081 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002824 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 36,705 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

