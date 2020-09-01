Wrapped NXM (WNXM) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.06 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00135794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.17 or 0.01686007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00211008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00186844 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00225317 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

