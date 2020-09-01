X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Shares Up 0.4%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

