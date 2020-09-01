Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Director Buys $75,514.36 in Stock

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Director David C. Habiger bought 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,514.36.

XPER stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. 1,312,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,397. Xperi Corp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

XPER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 108.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 204,006 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 49.9% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 591,040 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Xperi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

