XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.16. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 14,996 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%. The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 56,847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

