XRP (XRP) Price Up 8% This Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. XRP has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion and $1.90 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00002520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, ABCC, Poloniex and Koineks. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00133779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.37 or 0.01703420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00212122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00178050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00175783 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,384.02 or 2.64175482 BTC.

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,896,435 coins and its circulating supply is 44,994,863,318 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LakeBTC, ABCC, Stellarport, Bitso, Ovis, Korbit, Fatbtc, Bittrex, OTCBTC, BitBay, BtcTurk, Exmo, Cryptomate, MBAex, Indodax, ZB.COM, Braziliex, Gate.io, BTC Markets, Huobi, GOPAX, Upbit, Bitlish, Koinex, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, Zebpay, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, RippleFox, WazirX, Liquid, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Coinone, Cryptohub, Bitstamp, Koineks, BitMarket, Bitbank, CEX.IO, B2BX, Exrates, Vebitcoin, Binance, DigiFinex, BX Thailand, OpenLedger DEX, Bitsane, Bitinka, BCEX, Coinrail, Kraken, Ripple China, Independent Reserve, Sistemkoin, OKEx, BTC Trade UA, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, Coinsquare, Gatehub, Instant Bitex, Kuna, Bitbns, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Tripe Dice Exchange, FCoin, C2CX, Covesting, CoinBene, BitFlip, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinhub, Coindeal, Bits Blockchain and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

