Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

YAMCY stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. Yamaha has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation engages in musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company offers pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

