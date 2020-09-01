Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Jim Steele Sells 5,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $98,500.00.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $87,750.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $85,250.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $82,450.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $85,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $81,200.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Jim Steele sold 5,821 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $101,110.77.

On Monday, June 29th, Jim Steele sold 5,878 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $94,400.68.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jim Steele sold 14,551 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $261,772.49.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Yext by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

