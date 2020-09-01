YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $1.02 million and $60,067.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00135794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.17 or 0.01686007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00211008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00186844 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00225317 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io.

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.