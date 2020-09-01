YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,179.03

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,179.03 and traded as low as $1,055.00. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 shares last traded at $1,055.00, with a volume of 6,432 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $362.81 million and a PE ratio of 26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 996.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,179.03.

In other news, insider Simon Dodd sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.50), for a total value of £14,985 ($19,580.56).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

