Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $108.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.80 million. Nautilus posted sales of $61.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $456.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $474.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $465.30 million, with estimates ranging from $439.60 million to $491.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLS. TheStreet upgraded Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $321,660.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,854.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,536. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 18.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLS opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.11 million, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

