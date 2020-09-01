Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.04 Million

Analysts expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to report sales of $35.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.69 million to $40.39 million. Nordic American Tanker reported sales of $32.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full year sales of $270.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.95 million to $293.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $273.55 million, with estimates ranging from $264.03 million to $283.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tanker.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 32.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,096,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 26.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 592,025 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 137.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 870,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 35.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 193,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 124.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 394,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. Nordic American Tanker has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.