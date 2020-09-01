Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce sales of $47.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $45.20 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $45.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $189.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.10 million to $195.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $179.95 million, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $181.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $975.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $201,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $320,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 188,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,525,120.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,115 shares of company stock valued at $824,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,824 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

