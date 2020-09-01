Zacks: Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.00. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ MCRI traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $870.55 million, a PE ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 83.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 42.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

