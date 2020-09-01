Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) to announce $8.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 million and the highest is $11.50 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $23.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $28.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.80 million, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $41.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.83% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADMP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Dawson James lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 292,580 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMP stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

