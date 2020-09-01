Zacks: Brokerages Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report sales of $94.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.70 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $52.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $312.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.60 million to $317.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $398.40 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $400.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNTY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.49. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,990,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,395 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 58,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Century Casinos by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 85,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 159,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

