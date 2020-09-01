Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce earnings per share of ($1.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($4.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.13) to ($3.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 653,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,823,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,478,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,246 shares of company stock worth $14,605,668. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,579. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.89 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.12.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply