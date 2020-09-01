Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce earnings per share of ($1.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($4.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.13) to ($3.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crispr Therapeutics.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 653,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,823,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,478,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,246 shares of company stock worth $14,605,668. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,579. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.89 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.12.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.