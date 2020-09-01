Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 841,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 778,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZAGG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Zagg from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.26. Zagg had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zagg Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Zagg during the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zagg by 362.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zagg during the first quarter worth $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zagg during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zagg during the first quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

