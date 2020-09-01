Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.49

Zanaga Iron Ore Co Ltd (LON:ZIOC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.49 and traded as low as $5.66. Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 509,095 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57.

About Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, explores for and develops iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

