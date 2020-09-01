Zano (ZANO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,619.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00004427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $36,619.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zano has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00134313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.15 or 0.01694213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00211456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00177662 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00166503 BTC.

Zano’s total supply is 12,303,245 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,745 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

