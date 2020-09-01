ZClassic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,260.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $16,260.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001813 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00684144 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00086355 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00070656 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001030 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

