Zcoin (XZC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.08 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.41 or 0.00053334 BTC on major exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $69.88 million and $24.08 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.48 or 0.03979511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.02367332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00529365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.06 or 0.00807222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00686210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00056406 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00012980 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,896,627 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

