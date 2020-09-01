ZCore (ZCR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $743.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $132,718.42 and $743.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $18.94 and $24.68. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,268,942 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $5.60, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $18.94, $32.15, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

