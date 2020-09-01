Zealium Trading Up 27.5% This Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Zealium has a market cap of $16,889.96 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005728 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001956 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,238,297 coins and its circulating supply is 14,238,297 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

