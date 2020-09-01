Zebi (ZCO) Price Tops $0.0013

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zebi token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00134637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.74 or 0.01713561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00207321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00182398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00207944 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DDEX, Koinex, OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

