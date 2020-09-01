Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $920,640.17 and $3,055.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

