ZEON Network Trading Down 26.3% This Week (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. ZEON Network has a market cap of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit, BitMart and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00133918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.65 or 0.01654381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00175050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00203710 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, P2PB2B, Hotbit and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.