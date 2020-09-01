ZEON Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and $83,355.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00041291 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $723.65 or 0.06027269 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00037368 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,806,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

