Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $298,226.91 and approximately $17,031.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00041291 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.65 or 0.06027269 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

