Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.01

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.01 and last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 1823900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 48,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $4,140,258.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,905,258 shares in the company, valued at $247,760,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawn Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $257,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,488,818 shares of company stock valued at $184,977,275. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,942,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,350,000 after acquiring an additional 427,864 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,035,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,375,000 after acquiring an additional 314,962 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after buying an additional 1,166,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $142,696,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.