Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.68

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.68 and last traded at $85.28, with a volume of 460000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,018.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after buying an additional 1,276,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,861,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 156.5% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

