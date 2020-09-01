Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $95,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

ZBH stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.18. 9,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.21. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

