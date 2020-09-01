ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Price Down 6.4%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.63. 1,591,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,028,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $586.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 83.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

