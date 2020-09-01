ZOM (ZOM) Market Cap Hits $868,503.86

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded up 29.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. One ZOM token can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZOM has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. ZOM has a total market cap of $868,503.86 and $2,644.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZOM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00134280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.41 or 0.01679410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00197763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00183451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00223996 BTC.

About ZOM

ZOM’s total supply is 51,802,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,703,188 tokens. ZOM’s official website is www.yazom.com.

Buying and Selling ZOM

ZOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.