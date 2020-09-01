Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $411.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $411.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. FBN Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.08.

ZM opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,760.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $325.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $17,631,845.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $44,564,381.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $4,279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 134.5% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $6,783,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $213,266,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

