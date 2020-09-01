Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.08.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,760.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $325.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $5,195,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

