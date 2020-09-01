Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Gap Down to $1.63

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.44. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 47,522 shares.

ZSAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 202.7% in the first quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,746,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 24,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

